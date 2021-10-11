MARKET NEWS

Asia dominates CoinDesk list of ‘Top Universities for Blockchain 2021’

The National University of Singapore nabbed the top spot, followed by the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Berkeley, University of Zurich and MIT

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDesk has released this year’s ranking for the Top Universities for Blockchain. While its Asian schools dominate the list, European universities improve in position.

In a blog post, the crypto platform said the National University of Singapore has claimed the top spot, followed by the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, University of California Berkeley, University of Zurich and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, making up the top five.

The Singapore National University gained its top spot due to its multiple blockchain research centres, frequent blockchain-themed conferences, clubs, company partnerships and its masters programme in digital financial technology.

This year’s sample size was expanded to include 230 international schools, compared to just US schools in the ranking last year. The ranking covers cost, academic reputation, research output, campus blockchain offerings such as student clubs and research centres, courses and employment outcomes.

Three other Asian schools also made it to the top 10 — Hong Kong Polytechnic, Tsinghua University and the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Australia is represented by Melbourne’s RMIT, while Europe’s University of Zurich, UCL and ETH Zurich made it to the ranking.

Among US schools, Berkeley came in third and MIT fifth, while last year’s 2nd spot Cornell came in at 17, last year’s 4th place Stanford settled at 12 this year. Harvard dropped to 49 from 5th last year. The declines reflect “strong competition this time and that schools with strong overall reputations aren’t always the best performers when it comes to blockchain”, CoinDesk said.

On the average, European universities score the second highest, followed by US schools. Asian and Australian schools took the regional lead with an average scaled score of 63 points; while European universities were second with an average scaled score of 60 points, and American and Canadian schools scaled average score of 59 points, CoinDesk said.

Cost-wise, top Canadian and American blockchain schools tended to have the heftiest tuitions, averaging $52,000 per year of study. Top European blockchain schools were the second most affordable, with an average cost of $16,700 per year and schools are in Asia and Australia, with an average yearly tuition of $12,000 were the most affordable schools for blockchain.

Check the full Top 50 ranking for ‘Top Universities for Blockchain 2021’ below:
RankingSchoolScore
1National University of Singapore100.00
2Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology97.65
3University of California Berkeley93.26
4University of Zurich91.66
5Massachusetts Institute of Technology91.57
6Hong Kong Polytechnic University84.30
7UCL81.54
8Tsinghua University79.20
9Chinese University of Hong Kong75.30
10ETH Zurich75.04
11Nanyang Technological University, Singapore74.98
12Stanford University68.41
13UNSW Sydney66.29
14City University of Hong Kong66.13
15University of Oxford65.47
16Shanghai Jiao Tong University65.18
17Cornell University63.98
18Delft University of Technology63.85
19University of Hong Kong61.97
20University of Sydney61.48
21École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (Switzerland)60.78
22University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign60.10
23University of Cambridge58.69
24Hong Kong University of Science and Technology58.51
25University of California Los Angeles58.40
26Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology57.87
27Sun Yat-sen University57.18
28University of British Columbia55.80
29Peking University54.15
30Arizona State University51.86
31Technical University of Munich51.78
32University of Edinburgh51.77
33Carnegie Mellon University51.10
34University of Melbourne50.95
35Worcester Polytechnic Institute50.77
36Georgetown University50.40
37Fudan University49.95
38University of Southern California49.57
39Korea University48.85
40Imperial College London48.59
41New York University48.55
42Tokyo Institute of Technology47.37
43University of Warwick47.19
44Fordham University46.89
45Columbia University46.46
46Seoul National University45.72
47King Abdulaziz University45.59
48Monash University44.05
49Harvard University43.89
50Zhejiang University43.37

This is the second year CoinDesk has compiled these rankings and included 230 international schools compared to last year’s ranking of 46 US schools for the Top 30.

The study was led by Stanford and MIT researcher Reuben Youngblom and CoinDesk’s Joe Lautzenhiser, who looked at publicly available sources, including course catalogues, programme prospectuses, social media channels, club web page the Clarivate Web of Science, and devised an online survey where academics, students and stakeholders could rate the offerings at their schools and their competitors.

This year’s ranking also considered the varying cost of university education and introduced a metric that compares unsubsidised tuition costs against the average cost of living in the region of the school’s location.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #blockchain #Coinbase #cryptocurrency #education #Technology
first published: Oct 11, 2021 10:43 am

