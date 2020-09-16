3-Point Analysis | How soon can we expect law banning cryptocurrencies?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out how soon can we expect the law and what will be the impact when it gets enforced. Moneycontrol News

India may soon introduce a new law banning trade in cryptocurrencies. As per news reports, the bill is expected to be discussed shortly by the federal cabinet before it is sent to parliament. Earlier last month, the government had done consultations with the law ministry, ministry of information and technology and the RBI for a framework of the law. So, by when can we expect the law banning cryptocurrencies to be in place? And how the new law will impact the industry? Let's find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis