Crompton Greaves Con Q4 PAT seen up 30.8% YoY to Rs 133.6 cr: ICICI Direct

April 10, 2021 / 06:24 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Crompton Greaves Con to report net profit at Rs 133.6 crore up 30.8% year-on-year (down 11.6% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 28.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,322.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 29.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 183.4 crore.


TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #consumer discretionary #Crompton Greaves Con #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll
first published: Apr 10, 2021 06:24 pm

