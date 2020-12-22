Craving McDonald's in Delhi? You can now order it through WhatsApp

Delhi patrons of McDonald's can now be at ease since McDonald's India has announced that it will now allow customers to order dishes via WhatsApp.

It is important to note that this feature is available across McDonald's outlets in the Delhi-NCR region. This means that if you are living in any other city like Mumbai or Bengaluru, you won’t be able to drop a message to McDonald’s on WhatsApp, The Hindustan Times reported.

How do you order via Whatsapp?

To place an order for your favourite dishes, all users need to do is send ‘Hi’ to 9953916666, which is McDonald’s India’s official WhatsApp number.

Shortly after this is done, customers will be given a link to the McDonald's menu in their chat boxes. They will then be guided to an interface from which to order various items.

Once selections have been made, customers will need to enter their details such as their WhatsApp numbers and delivery addresses.

Shortly after the orders are confirmed, patrons will receive an invoice for their purchase via Whatsapp that includes all the details for their order.

This feature to allow customers to order via the messaging service comes after it implemented various similar features at their outlets.

This includes, scanning the QR code available at these outlets and selecting contactless takeaway or dining-in service, per their requirement, the report said.