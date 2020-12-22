MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Craving McDonald's in Delhi? You can now order it through WhatsApp

It is important to note that this feature is available across McDonald's outlets in the Delhi-NCR region. This means that if you are living in any other city like Mumbai or Bengaluru, you won’t be able to drop a message to McDonald’s on WhatsApp.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2020 / 10:53 PM IST

Delhi patrons of McDonald's can now be at ease since McDonald's India has announced that it will now allow customers to order dishes via WhatsApp.

It is important to note that this feature is available across McDonald's outlets in the Delhi-NCR region. This means that if you are living in any other city like Mumbai or Bengaluru, you won’t be able to drop a message to McDonald’s on WhatsApp, The Hindustan Times reported.

How do you order via Whatsapp?

To place an order for your favourite dishes, all users need to do is send ‘Hi’ to 9953916666, which is McDonald’s India’s official WhatsApp number.

Shortly after this is done, customers will be given a link to the McDonald's menu in their chat boxes. They will then be guided to an interface from which to order various items.

Close

Once selections have been made, customers will need to enter their details such as their WhatsApp numbers and delivery addresses.

Shortly after the orders are confirmed, patrons will receive an invoice for their purchase via Whatsapp that includes all the details for their order.

This feature to allow customers to order via the messaging service comes after it implemented various similar features at their outlets.

This includes, scanning the QR code available at these outlets and selecting contactless takeaway or dining-in service, per their requirement, the report said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Delhi #India #McDonalds
first published: Dec 22, 2020 10:49 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.