COVID-19 spike | Britannia has stocked distributors to meet any potential surge in demand: CEO Varun Berry

The company has also implemented a new real-time dealer management which would ensure quick conversion of orders. The management would also aims to ensure product availability at any given time.

Moneycontrol News
April 20, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
Britannia Industries has stocked its distributors adequately to meet any potential surge in demand, CEO Varun Berry said on April 20, adding that the brand is equipping itself in view of the lockdown imposed in various states.

"We have also implemented a new real-time dealer management system that ensures quick conversion of orders, thereby ensuring product availability at any given time," CNBCTV18 has quoted CEO Berry.

The FMCG firm has also prioritised to meet distinct requirements across regions in the country.

"Moreover, the brand mix is also being prioritised to meet distinct requirements across regions in the country, backed by appropriate inventory management at our depots and factories. All our factories are currently operating at optimal capacities to maximise the supply of our brands," Berry pointed out.

The company was recently featured amongst Top FMCG Supply chains chosen by Alden Global Value Advisors.

"Our vision for global total foods company has led us to being agile, lean, efficient and technologically adaptive which helped us tremendously during the COVID-led disruptions. Kudos to our teams and external business partners for this achievement," Berry said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Britannia Industries #Business #FMCG #Varun Berry
first published: Apr 20, 2021 03:01 pm

