    Corporate crossings | Tata Projects appoints Vinayak Pai as managing director

    Pai takes over from Vinayak Deshpande who retires after being at the helm for more than 11 years, the infrastructure major said on July 21

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

    Tata Projects Limited has appointed Vinayak Pai as the managing director, taking over from Vinayak Deshpande who retires after being at the helm for more than 11 years, the infrastructure major said on July 21.

    Pai, who will take charge on July 22, has over three decades of experience with leading engineering & EPC companies where he held key positions across various teams, the company said in a statement.

    “I am fortunate to take up this role at Tata Projects during this phase when infrastructure is the growth engine of the Indian economy,” Pai said. “I envision this to be a great opportunity to transform and continue to strengthen the foundation of this company that has played a vital role in building the nation.''

    Pai has played pivotal roles over the years across sectors and has a share of experience spanning globally. He has been part of industries such as energy, chemicals, industrial and infrastructure and natural resources, the company statement said. He has hands-on experience in executing complex projects and simultaneously being a part of the company’s growth story.

    In his earlier stints, he was the group president at Worley, based out of The Hague, Netherlands, and was responsible for its businesses in the EMEA and APAC regions.

    "Three key pillars of success will be driving project excellence for our customers through safe and digitally enabled delivery, providing a sustainable and profitable growth to our shareholders and creating a diverse workforce focusing on skill enhancement and growth opportunities for our employees,'' Pai said.

    Pai holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune, master's in management studies from Symbiosis and has done an executive MBA in business administration and management from IIT Bombay–Shailesh J Mehta School of Management.
