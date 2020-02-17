App
Corporate Action
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | What India Inc expects from Donald Trump's visit

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the expectations of the corporate sector from Trump.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India Inc has high expectations from US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India, later this month. India being a key trading partner of the US, the meet is expected to witness a few bilateral 'mini' deals and higher commitments from American companies.

Trump will be meeting top business leaders in the country on February 25 to push for deeper trade and business ties.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the expectations of the corporate sector from Trump.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 06:13 pm

tags #Donald Trump India Visit #Mini-Trade Deal #Namaste Trump #US-India relations #videos

