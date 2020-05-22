App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 07:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | French BPO firm Teleperformance terminates 3,000 employees in India

Around 1.5 lakh employees in India's IT industry could lose their jobs over the next few months.

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi
Representative image
Representative image

French business process outsourcing firm Teleperformance has laid off hundreds of employees in India as its business took a hit at the back of COVID-19.

Harpreet Saluja, Founder & General Secretary - National Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), has said that Teleperformance employs more than 13,000 employees in India and of which close to 3,000 are being laid off from 21 cities.

Saluja said that the company had filed a complaint with the labour commission and a notice had been sent to the company.

Close

An email sent to the company did not elicit any response till the time of publishing.

related news

In an email to employees, which Moneycontrol has seen, the company said, “COVID-19 has impacted all of us in different ways and so has it impacted our clients and therefore our organisation as well.”

The company explained that many of its clients had discontinued their services given the decline in demand. Others have asked the company to reduce staffing. There is also uncertainty regarding the future trends, the mail said.

“This has meant that revenue from our organisation have significantly reduced and thus it cannot sustain the same costs and overheads,” it read.

The company has also said in the mail that it is forced to take hard decisions in the interim, which includes termination of employees. The company is giving a 30-day salary in lieu of the notice period to the terminated employees.

Teleperformance is not the first IT/ITeS company to terminate employees. Earlier Fareportal terminated more than 300 employees in March as the virus outbreak hit its businesses too. Fareportal’s major clients are in the airline and hospitality business, one of the worst hit because of COVID-19.

More job losses

According to hiring executives, more terminations are likely to follow as they brace for the worst as the virus outbreak intensifies. HR experts and industry players see around 1.5 lakh employees in India's IT industry lose their jobs over the next three-to-six months.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO, CIEL HR Services - a staffing firm - said in an earlier interaction that the majority of these layoffs will happen in small IT firms, which are dependent on a few large clients. Large and mid-tier IT firms will account for the rest.
The industry employs about 45-50 lakh, of which smaller firms account for about 10-12 lakh. The top-five IT firms alone employ close to 10 lakh people.


The probability of finding a new job is less as firms look to cut cost. Some companies would still be hiring for critical roles or niche skills. However for the majority of the unemployed, opportunities would be hard to come by. Hiring executives pointed out that the only way to get hired is through upskill yourself with skills that are in demand.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 07:27 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #hiring #India #job losses

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India-Nepal ties cannot be left to the vagaries of miscommunication

India-Nepal ties cannot be left to the vagaries of miscommunication

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 3,583 in India due to COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 3,583 in India due to COVID-19

RBI Governor Press Conference Live | MPC cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4%

RBI Governor Press Conference Live | MPC cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4%

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.