App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | AirAsia India pilots face salary cut: Sources

While Captains saw a salary cut of 13 percent, first officers salary has been trimmed by 7 percent

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879

AirAsia India has cut salaries of its pilots as a part of a larger trim on salaries of its employees.

Sources in the industry told Moneycontrol that the airline had implemented a cut of 13 percent for Captains and 7 percent for First Officers.

"The management did a Zoom call with pilots and informed them of the pay cuts," said an executive from the industry.

Close

Responding to a query, a company spokesperson said, "We decline to comment."

As was reportedon April 20, the joint venture airline between Tata Sons and AirAsia Berhad has cut salaries by up to 20 percent to reduce costs amidst suspension of service due to the lockdown.

As per the government directive, flights have been suspended till May 03.

Employees earning Rs 50,000 per month or less have escaped the salary cut.

Most of AirAsia India peers, including IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir have taken similar steps to conserve cash. Apart from laying off expat pilots, airlines have either cut pays or have sent employees on leave without pay.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 02:51 pm

tags #AirAsia #coronavirus #Covid-19

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.