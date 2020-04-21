Coronavirus impact | AirAsia India pilots face salary cut: Sources

AirAsia India has cut salaries of its pilots as a part of a larger trim on salaries of its employees.

Sources in the industry told Moneycontrol that the airline had implemented a cut of 13 percent for Captains and 7 percent for First Officers.

"The management did a Zoom call with pilots and informed them of the pay cuts," said an executive from the industry.

Responding to a query, a company spokesperson said, "We decline to comment."

As was reportedon April 20, the joint venture airline between Tata Sons and AirAsia Berhad has cut salaries by up to 20 percent to reduce costs amidst suspension of service due to the lockdown.

As per the government directive, flights have been suspended till May 03.

Employees earning Rs 50,000 per month or less have escaped the salary cut.

Most of AirAsia India peers, including IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir have taken similar steps to conserve cash. Apart from laying off expat pilots, airlines have either cut pays or have sent employees on leave without pay.