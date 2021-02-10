MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

Tune in to this podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 05:35 PM IST

Hyderabad-based Biological E is planning to manufacture 60 crore doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine a year, according to a  Reuters report. In August, Biological E had entered into an agreement with one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson for the manufacturing of the vaccine candidate.

No fresh coronavirus deaths were recorded in the national capital on the evening on Tuesday after a gap of about nine months while 100 fresh cases were registered with the Arvind Kejriwal government asserting that "Delhi's collective will is gradually winning over the infection".

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Feb 10, 2021 05:35 pm

