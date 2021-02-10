Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

Hyderabad-based Biological E is planning to manufacture 60 crore doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine a year, according to a Reuters report. In August, Biological E had entered into an agreement with one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson for the manufacturing of the vaccine candidate.

No fresh coronavirus deaths were recorded in the national capital on the evening on Tuesday after a gap of about nine months while 100 fresh cases were registered with the Arvind Kejriwal government asserting that "Delhi's collective will is gradually winning over the infection".