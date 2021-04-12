Coromandel International Q4 PAT may dip 14.9% YoY to Rs. 199 cr: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Agri Inputs sector. The brokerage house expects Coromandel International to report net profit at Rs. 199 crore down 14.9% year-on-year (down 40.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 8.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 25.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,622 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More