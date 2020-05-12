Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 181 to Rs 5,720 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May eased by Rs 181, or 3.07 percent, to Rs 5,720 per quintal in 1,220 lots.

The spice for June delivery declined by Rs 127, or 2.19 percent, at Rs 5,660 per quintal in 2,570 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices here.