Last Updated : May 12, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coriander futures decline on low demand

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May eased by Rs 181, or 3.07 percent, to Rs 5,720 per quintal in 1,220 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Coriander prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 181 to Rs 5,720 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market.

The spice for June delivery declined by Rs 127, or 2.19 percent, at Rs 5,660 per quintal in 2,570 lots.

Close
Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices here.

First Published on May 12, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Coriander #Market news

