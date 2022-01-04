Zee Entertainment appoints Amrit Thomas as chief data officer

live bse live

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), on January 4 announced appointment of Amrit Thomas as the Chief Data Officer to enhance its overall capabilities in data analytics across all aspects of decision making.

In his new role, Thomas will report into Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE and will be based out of the technology and innovation centre in Bengaluru.

In his previous stint, Thomas was the CEO, Strategic Advisor and Investor for a retail-tech start-up. He was also associated with Diageo for 13 years, where he was responsible for the digital and marketing transformation of the organization. His previous stints include Hindustan Unilever, where he led the western region personal product sales team and later, the beverages business of the company.

He also spearheaded a direct-to-consumer start-up venture setting up and scaling phone-commerce home delivery service.

Last year, Zee had announced setting up of a technology hub in Bengaluru to bolster data and technology capabilities.

Zee also said that the innovation centre in Bengaluru will onboard talent having a strong expertise in the field of design, technology, data and cyber security.

Aiming to ramp up its talent workforce for the technology hub, Zee last year had said that it is looking at hiring 500 talent, out of which the company had on-boarded over 120 experts to enhance its overall tech prowess.