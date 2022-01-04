MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Zee Entertainment appoints Amrit Thomas as chief data officer

In his new role, Thomas will report into Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE and will be based out of the technology and innovation centre in Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), on January 4 announced appointment of Amrit Thomas as the Chief Data Officer to enhance its overall capabilities in data analytics across all aspects of decision making.

In his new role, Thomas will report into Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE and will be based out of the technology and innovation centre in Bengaluru.

In his previous stint, Thomas was the CEO, Strategic Advisor and Investor for a retail-tech start-up. He was also associated with Diageo for 13 years, where he was responsible for the digital and marketing transformation of the organization. His previous stints include Hindustan Unilever, where he led the western region personal product sales team and later, the beverages business of the company.

He also spearheaded a direct-to-consumer start-up venture setting up and scaling phone-commerce home delivery service.

Last year, Zee had announced setting up of a technology hub in Bengaluru to bolster data and technology capabilities.

Close

Related stories

Zee also said that the innovation centre in Bengaluru will onboard talent having a strong expertise in the field of design, technology, data and cyber security.

Aiming to ramp up its talent workforce for the technology hub, Zee last year had said that it is looking at hiring 500 talent, out of which the company had on-boarded over 120 experts to enhance its overall tech prowess.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Companies #Entertainment #Zee Entertainment
first published: Jan 4, 2022 08:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.