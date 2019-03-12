WPP appoints Microsoft UK CEO Cindy Rose to board

Rose, who will join WPP board on April 1, became Microsoft UK CEO in 2016 after working as managing director of the UK consumer division at Vodafone.
WPP Plc, the world's biggest advertising company, said on March 12 it appointed Microsoft Corp's UK chief executive officer, Cindy Rose, as a non-executive director.Rose, who will join WPP board on April 1, became Microsoft UK CEO in 2016 after working as managing director of the UK consumer division at Vodafone.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 01:30 pm