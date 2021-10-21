MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Wipro strikes deal to accelerate digital transformation of London-based National Grid

As part of this engagement, Wipro will facilitate National Grid’s continued digital transformation, integrate its managed services, consolidate its multiple data centres spread across the United Kingdom and the United States to next-generation hosting services.

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 06:55 PM IST

Global infotech firm Wipro Limited has struck a multi-year, global strategic IT and digital deal with London-based multinational electric and gas utility provider National Grid, to accelerate their digital innovation journey.

National Grid is a multinational, electricity and gas company.

The Indian MNC will help with National Grid’s digital transformation, integrate its managed services, and consolidate its data centres across the United Kingdom and the United States to next-generation hosting services.

These sustainable data centres will enable enhanced program governance along with heightened consolidation and the migration of all server and application functions from traditional data centres. Wipro will also help National Grid with mainframe migration and transition to managed services, including the eventual implementation of a hybrid cloud solution.

Daniel Jablonski, head of Cloud and Hosting Services, National Grid, said: “Our data centre consolidation efforts will allow us to realise an over 60 percent reduction in our data centre footprint as well as realize a 40 percent reduction in our data centre CO2 emissions. Additionally, this transformational programme, in conjunction with Wipro, will position our IT capabilities to enable modernised SDDC techniques, technologies, and operating model to accelerate our own digital transformation as National Grid continues to build the future of energy.”

Close

Related stories

Geoffrey Jue, Vice President, ENU Sector Head, Wipro Limited, said: “Wipro will employ standardised tools and processes to provide cloud services that will strengthen National Grid’s infrastructure services, and support its strategic business objectives. This new collaboration builds on the successful two-decade-old partnership between the two companies.”

Notably, the deal was highlighted in Wipro’s financial result announcement presser released on July 15, 2021, but without naming the company.

In another development, Wipro, on October 21, launched a technology business management practice in collaboration with Apptio to deliver solutions that improve companies’ understanding of the cost, quality, and value of their technology investments.

The company said in a statutory filing that it will collaborate with Apptio to guide clients’ digital transformation through three Apptio solutions, namely, ApptioOne, Cloudability, and Targetprocess SaaS. The suite will provide companies with actionable insights about their technology investments to drive business decisions and innovation across their organisation.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #national grid #Wipro
first published: Oct 21, 2021 06:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.