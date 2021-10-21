Wipro strikes deal to accelerate digital transformation of London-based National Grid

Global infotech firm Wipro Limited has struck a multi-year, global strategic IT and digital deal with London-based multinational electric and gas utility provider National Grid, to accelerate their digital innovation journey.

National Grid is a multinational, electricity and gas company.

The Indian MNC will help with National Grid’s digital transformation, integrate its managed services, and consolidate its data centres across the United Kingdom and the United States to next-generation hosting services.

These sustainable data centres will enable enhanced program governance along with heightened consolidation and the migration of all server and application functions from traditional data centres. Wipro will also help National Grid with mainframe migration and transition to managed services, including the eventual implementation of a hybrid cloud solution.

Daniel Jablonski, head of Cloud and Hosting Services, National Grid, said: “Our data centre consolidation efforts will allow us to realise an over 60 percent reduction in our data centre footprint as well as realize a 40 percent reduction in our data centre CO2 emissions. Additionally, this transformational programme, in conjunction with Wipro, will position our IT capabilities to enable modernised SDDC techniques, technologies, and operating model to accelerate our own digital transformation as National Grid continues to build the future of energy.”

Geoffrey Jue, Vice President, ENU Sector Head, Wipro Limited, said: “Wipro will employ standardised tools and processes to provide cloud services that will strengthen National Grid’s infrastructure services, and support its strategic business objectives. This new collaboration builds on the successful two-decade-old partnership between the two companies.”

Notably, the deal was highlighted in Wipro’s financial result announcement presser released on July 15, 2021, but without naming the company.

In another development, Wipro, on October 21, launched a technology business management practice in collaboration with Apptio to deliver solutions that improve companies’ understanding of the cost, quality, and value of their technology investments.

The company said in a statutory filing that it will collaborate with Apptio to guide clients’ digital transformation through three Apptio solutions, namely, ApptioOne, Cloudability, and Targetprocess SaaS. The suite will provide companies with actionable insights about their technology investments to drive business decisions and innovation across their organisation.