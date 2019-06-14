App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 07:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

WeWork considers $1.9 billion offer for 70% stake in Indian affiliate: Report

WeWork is in talks to buy around 70% of WeWork India at a valuation of about $2.75 billion, said the report.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shared office space manager WeWork Cos is exploring a deal to take majority control of its affiliate WeWork India ahead of the New York-based company's plans to go public, Bloomberg reported on June 13, citing people familiar with the matter.

WeWork is in talks to buy around 70% of WeWork India at a valuation of about $2.75 billion, said the report.

The cash-and-stock deal, $1.9 billion at this terms, could close as early as August, Bloomberg reported, adding the terms of the deal were not yet finalized.

Close

WeWork India is a franchisee controlled by real estate tycoon Jitu Virwani and his son Karan. They control Bengaluru-based developer Embassy Group, while Karan Virwani is the CEO of WeWork India.

WeWork owner, The We Company, filed for an initial public offering in the United States in April.

WeWork declined to a Reuters' request for comment.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 07:48 pm

tags #Business #WeWork #WeWork India

