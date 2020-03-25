App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch | Here's how OTTs are gearing up to meet viewer demands

Some shows, which were scheduled to be showcased a month later, may now see an earlier release.

Due to the lockdown and restriction in place due to the coronavirus outbreak, OTT platforms are witnessing a massive surge in viewership.

So, how have OTT players fared amid the high demand?

Watch the video to know more...

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Amazon Prime #coronavirus #Covid19 impact #demand surge #Hotstar #lockdown #Netflix #OTT #video #Voot #work from home

