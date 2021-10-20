MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Vodafone Idea opts for four-year moratorium to clear AGR dues

With this announcement, Vodafone became the first telecom to accept the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)’s four-year moratorium on AGR dues, which is part of the recently launched telecom relief package.

Moneycontrol News
October 20, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST
Vodafone Idea (PC-Shutterstock)

Vodafone Idea (PC-Shutterstock)

Vodafone Idea on October 20 announced that its board has opted for the four-year moratorium to clear Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. Vodafone Idea will clear the dues, spectrum payment over a four-year period starting October 2021 and ending September 2025.

The debt-laden telco said in a stock exchange filing: “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the exercise of the option of deferment of the Company’s spectrum auction installments for a period of 4 years (October 2021 to September 2025).”

With this announcement, Vodafone Idea became the first telecom to accept the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)’s four-year moratorium on AGR dues, which is part of the recently launched telecom relief package.

Under the telecom relief package, which the Centre approved on September 15, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were given a four-year moratorium on AGR, spectrum dues along with a reduction in bank guarantees, option to convert operators’ principle statutory dues (owing to deferred payment) into equity at the end of the moratorium period/ after four years.

The telcos have been given time until October 29 to decide and declare if they want to opt for the four-year moratorium on payment dues.

Close

Related stories

The measures, aimed at providing relief to companies such as Vodafone Idea that have to pay thousands of crores in unprovisioned past statutory dues, also include the scrapping of Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) for airwaves acquired in future spectrum auctions.

For the past dues, the government has allowed a moratorium or deferment of up to four years in annual payments. But the telecom companies will have to pay interest during the moratorium period.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AGR dues #Department of Telecommunication (DoT) #Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL)
first published: Oct 20, 2021 03:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.