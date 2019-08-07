Vistara makes international debut, on an aircraft used by Jet Airways

Vistara, the joint venture between Tata group and Singapore Airlines Ltd (SAL), launched its international service with a Delhi-Singapore flight on August 6, as it looks to fill the gap left by now grounded Jet Airways, the only private full-service Indian carrier that flew overseas.

Vistara's maiden international flight was on a Boeing 737-800 NG plane earlier operated by Jet Airways that suspended operations in April.



Hello, Singapore! Our esteemed guests were welcomed with a host of activities including the famous lion dance, upon arrival. Mumbai-Singapore is up next! #SingaporeOnVistara pic.twitter.com/DRF2C2VkVV

— Vistara (@airvistara) August 7, 2019

The Delhi-Singapore flight left the national capital at 2340 hours and landed at the Changi airport at 0758 hours local time.

The airline's second daily flight to Singapore will be launched later on August 7 from Mumbai.

Vistara, which began operations in 2015, has expanded its codeshare agreement with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir to include international routes. It enables the Indian carrier to put its ‘UK’ designator code on flights operated by the two airlines to more than 40 destinations across Asia, Oceania and the United States. SilkAir is SAL's regional carrier.

Later in August , Vistara will begin flights to/from Dubai, UAE and Bangkok.

The airline now connects 27 destinations and operates more than 1,200 flights a week, served by a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and seven Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.