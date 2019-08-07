App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vistara makes international debut, on an aircraft used by Jet Airways

Its first international flight was to Singapore from Delhi. The Mumbai-Singapore service starts later Wednesday

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vistara, the joint venture between Tata group and Singapore Airlines Ltd (SAL), launched its international service with a Delhi-Singapore flight on August 6, as it looks to fill the gap left by now grounded Jet Airways, the only private full-service Indian carrier that flew overseas.

Vistara's maiden international flight was on a Boeing 737-800 NG plane earlier operated by Jet Airways that suspended  operations in April.

The Delhi-Singapore flight left the national capital at 2340 hours and landed at the Changi airport at 0758 hours local time.

Close

The airline's second daily flight to Singapore will be launched later on August 7 from Mumbai.

related news

Vistara, which began operations in 2015, has expanded its codeshare agreement with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir to include international routes. It enables the Indian carrier to put its ‘UK’ designator code on flights operated by the two airlines to more than 40 destinations across Asia, Oceania and the United States. SilkAir  is SAL's regional carrier.

Later in August , Vistara will begin flights to/from Dubai, UAE and  Bangkok.

The airline now connects 27 destinations and  operates more than 1,200 flights a week, served by a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and seven Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.

The Boeing aircraft were earlier used by the Jet. Apart from Vistara, IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet have also made the most of the space vacated by Jet Airways.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 11:21 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.