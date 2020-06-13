App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UTI appoints Imtaiyazur Rahman as full-time CEO

Group President and Chief Finance Officer Rahman was appointed as acting Chief Executive Officer in August 2018 after Puri's term ended.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Imtaiyazur Rahman, CEO, UTI AMC (File Image)
Imtaiyazur Rahman, CEO, UTI AMC (File Image)

UTI AMC board on Saturday appointed Imtaiyazur Rahman as the Chief Executive Officer. He has been the acting CEO of the company for nearly two years.

The post was vacant since Leo Puri completed his five-year term as CEO of UTI AMC. Group President and Chief Finance Officer Rahman was appointed as acting Chief Executive Officer after Puri's term ended in August 2018.

Rahman joined the UTI Group in 1998 and is with UTI since 2003.  Working with earlier Chairmen M Damodaran and UK Sinha, he was involved in the transformation of the organisation after the restructuring of the erstwhile Unit Trust of India.

Close

He was CFO of the company and has headed diverse functions, including international business.

related news

"This appointment brings stability in the top management of the company especially since it is planning to launch its IPO shortly and addresses the concerns of SEBI on the CEO position which was vacant for quite some time," UTI AMC said in a press release dated June 13.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Jun 13, 2020 03:48 pm

tags #Companies #India #Mutual Funds #UTI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

This tiny Italian village is offering a sweet deal: a home for Rs 85 and life without COVID-19

This tiny Italian village is offering a sweet deal: a home for Rs 85 and life without COVID-19

Adam Gilchrist, David Warner thank two Indian students for their work in Australia during COVID-19 pandemic

Adam Gilchrist, David Warner thank two Indian students for their work in Australia during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic | Wealth advisers torn over taking small-business aid

Coronavirus pandemic | Wealth advisers torn over taking small-business aid

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.