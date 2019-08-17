App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Two RCom promoters pledge additional 11.5% stake

A BSE filing on pledge of RCom shares in favour of Axis Trustee Services showed that fresh pledge of 31.82 crore shares was created on August 16, 2019.

PTI

Two promoter entities of Reliance Communications (RCom) have pledged 11.5 percent more stake in favour of Axis Trustee Services, according to regulatory filings.

Reliance Communications Enterprises and Reliance Telecom Infrainvest on August 16 pledged about 11.51 percent of their holding in Reliance Communications amounting to 31.82 crore shares in favour of Axis Trustee Services acting as security/debenture trustee.

A BSE filing on pledge of RCom shares in favour of Axis Trustee Services showed that fresh pledge of 31.82 crore shares was created on August 16, 2019.

Another filing showed that Reliance Communications Enterprises pledged - in two lots - 8.37 percent holding with Axis Trustee Services Ltd, while Reliance Telecom Infrainvest too created a fresh pledge on 3.13 percent holding in its favour.

First Published on Aug 17, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #RCom

