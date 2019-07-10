App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Transition to EVs has to be in a phased manner, says Rajiv Bajaj

Government has to put its best foot forward in offering packages for EV manufacturers, he said.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
File photo
File photo
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and the company's plans to launch its first electric vehicle.

"There is a draft notification that suggests that perhaps all three-wheelers and most two-wheelers should become electric and that is to be achieved also by banning IC engine scooters, motorcycles and three-wheelers and that I am completely, 110 percent opposed to because I do not believe that these two things should be coupled in this manner," Bajaj said.

When asked whether it should be a phased transition, Bajaj said, "By definition, it has to be phased because when you are making 25 million two-wheelers and three-wheelers it is not a switch that you can switch on or off overnight. This is not a chai ka stall that you can open and shut overnight."

Close

"So right now from what I have understood, of what the government wants to do, I think, if I may say so, they are guilty of overestimating what can be done in the immediate future and they are underestimating what can be done in, somewhat more, medium-term future like ten year," he added.

related news

On Bajaj Auto's plan to launch (EVs), he said, "I believe for the last three or four years that we have been doing our own work both in the two-wheeler space and in the three-wheeler space, both are important for us."

"The three-wheeler a little more because we have very large stakes there being the world’s largest three-wheeler manufacturer, but the two-wheeler space is also obviously very important to us especially the motorcycle space. I have always believed that just before the BS-VI norms come into play in April 2020, it would be a good time for electric vehicles to make their way to market," he added.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies #Rajiv Bajaj

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.