Transition to EVs has to be in a phased manner, says Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and the company's plans to launch its first electric vehicle.

"There is a draft notification that suggests that perhaps all three-wheelers and most two-wheelers should become electric and that is to be achieved also by banning IC engine scooters, motorcycles and three-wheelers and that I am completely, 110 percent opposed to because I do not believe that these two things should be coupled in this manner," Bajaj said.

When asked whether it should be a phased transition, Bajaj said, "By definition, it has to be phased because when you are making 25 million two-wheelers and three-wheelers it is not a switch that you can switch on or off overnight. This is not a chai ka stall that you can open and shut overnight."

"So right now from what I have understood, of what the government wants to do, I think, if I may say so, they are guilty of overestimating what can be done in the immediate future and they are underestimating what can be done in, somewhat more, medium-term future like ten year," he added.

On Bajaj Auto's plan to launch (EVs), he said, "I believe for the last three or four years that we have been doing our own work both in the two-wheeler space and in the three-wheeler space, both are important for us."

"The three-wheeler a little more because we have very large stakes there being the world’s largest three-wheeler manufacturer, but the two-wheeler space is also obviously very important to us especially the motorcycle space. I have always believed that just before the BS-VI norms come into play in April 2020, it would be a good time for electric vehicles to make their way to market," he added.