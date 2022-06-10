English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Teva settles patent dispute with Aurobindo Pharma

    Aurobindo will have a licence to sell its Austedo generic product beginning April 2033

    Moneycontrol News
    June 10, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

    US affiliates of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on June 9 announced that they have reached an agreement with India's Aurobindo Pharma to resolve a legal patent infringement dispute regarding Teva’s Austedo medicine.

    The litigation in the United States will end and Aurobindo will have a licence to sell its Austedo generic product beginning April 2033.

    Austedo is the first and only US FDA (Food and Drug Administration)-approved product prescribed for adults for involuntary movements associated with the degenerative Huntington's disease, and for uncontrollable movements in the face, tongue or other body parts, known as tardive dyskinesia.

    Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed 1.44 percent up at Rs 530.45 on June 9.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aurobindo #Teva
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 09:02 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.