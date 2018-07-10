App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tesco UK chief steps down after cancer diagnosis

Wilson is the former boss of the food wholesaler Booker and became the Chief Executive at Tesco UK when Booker was bought by Tesco for £3.7 billion earlier this year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tesco’s UK Chief Executive Charles Wilson will be stepping down from the company’s board after being diagnosed with throat cancer. Wilson is reportedly responding well to the treatment.

The supermarket group expressed their concerns about his illness by saying it is “the need for Charles to remain vigilant in his recuperation,” given the nature of this illness.

Wilson is the former boss of the food wholesaler Booker and became the Chief Executive at Tesco UK when Booker was bought by Tesco for £3.7 billion earlier this year.

According to a report by The Guardian, new roles will be assigned in the company on July 16 in which, Jason Tarry is expected to take over as the Chief Executive and Andrew Yaxley will be taking over as the Chief Product Officer.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 08:36 pm

