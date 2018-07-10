Tesco UK chief steps down after cancer diagnosis

Tesco’s UK Chief Executive Charles Wilson will be stepping down from the company’s board after being diagnosed with throat cancer. Wilson is reportedly responding well to the treatment.

The supermarket group expressed their concerns about his illness by saying it is “the need for Charles to remain vigilant in his recuperation,” given the nature of this illness.

Wilson is the former boss of the food wholesaler Booker and became the Chief Executive at Tesco UK when Booker was bought by Tesco for £3.7 billion earlier this year.