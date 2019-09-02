Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 2% at 71,631 units in August

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on September 2 reported a 2.2 percent increase in total sales to 71,631 units in August.

The company had sold 70,067 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

Domestic sales last month grew marginally to 62,752 units as compared with 62,446 units in August 2018, SMIPL said in a statement.