App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 2% at 71,631 units in August

The company had sold 70,067 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on September 2 reported a 2.2 percent increase in total sales to 71,631 units in August.

The company had sold 70,067 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

Domestic sales last month grew marginally to 62,752 units as compared with 62,446 units in August 2018, SMIPL said in a statement.

Close
SMIPL Vice-President Devashish Handa said, "Weak consumer sentiments have been one of the key reasons for the downward trend in the automobile industry. Even under these challenging times, the company has been able to prove its mettle.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 2, 2019 05:28 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Suzuki Motorcycle

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.