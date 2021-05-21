MARKET NEWS

Sun Pharma appoints Pawan Goenka, Rama Bijapurkar as additional independent directors

The board of directors of Sun Pharma approved the appointment of Goenka and Bijapurkar as additional independent directors on the board of the company, with effect from May 21, 2021, to hold office up to the ensuing 29th annual general meeting of the company, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Viswanath Pilla
May 21, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST
 
 
Sun Pharma, India's largest drugmaker announced the appointment of Pawan Goenka, former MD of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and management consultant Rama Bijapurkar as additional independent directors of the company with effect from May 21.

The board of directors of Sun Pharma have approved the appointment of Goenka and Bijapurkar as additional independent directors on the board of the company, with effect from May 21, 2021, to hold office up to the ensuing 29th annual general meeting of the company, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Pawan Goenka retired as the MD and CEO, and member of the Board of Directors of M&M on April 2, 2021. Goenka is past President of SIAM, of the Society of Automotive Engineers India, the ARAI Governing Council, and also served as a Board Member of National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC). He is currently serving as the Chairman of the board of governors of IIT Madras and IIT Bombay. He is the Chairperson of the Steering Committee for Advancing Local value-add and Exports (SCALE), an initiative under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (Government of India).

Bijapurkar is an independent management consulting practice, works across sectors. She is a Professor of Management Practice at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and cofounder of People Research on India's Consumer Economy, a not-for-profit think tank and fact tank, on India’s economy and citizen environment for use in business strategy and public policy. Bijapurkar has served on the boards of several of India's blue-chip companies and public institutions.
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: May 21, 2021 02:59 pm

