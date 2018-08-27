App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh hints at higher fares this busy season

Weighed by the twin impact of a weaker rupee and higher fuel costs as well as one-time provision, SpiceJet posted a loss of Rs 38 crore in June quarter against a net profit of Rs 175 crore in the same period a year ago.

Dhirendra Tripathi @dtrips

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh today indicated that airfares would rise ahead of the forthcoming busy season. The festival season, starting with Dussehra in October, typically marks the onset of the busy period for airlines that lasts till March.

A double whammy of a weak rupee and high oil prices has hurt the Indian aviation sector badly last six months, with many airlines in red.

“Yields will have to rise 10 to 15 percent to offset the higher costs,” Singh said today on the sidelines of a press conference called to announce the successful completion of a biofuel-powered SpiceJet flight from Dehradun to Delhi, a first in India. Singh did say that airlines were not being able to raise fares for the time being as the demand was weak.

While yields can get better with the help of reduction in costs as well, a 10-15-percent improvement in short-term can only come from a fare increase.

related news

In less than five months, the rupee has weakened by around 9 percent to over 70 against the US dollar amidst a global rally by the greenback.

Similarly, crude oil prices have surged by more than half in a year to around $70 per barrel. Aviation turbine fuel, derived from crude, accounts for one third the cost of operations of an airline.

Weighed by the twin impact of a weaker rupee and higher fuel costs as well as one-time provision, SpiceJet posted a loss of Rs 38 crore in June quarter against a net profit of Rs 175 crore in the same period a year ago.

Rival InterGlobe Aviation’s net profit in the three months through June fell 97 percent to Rs 28 crore from Rs 811 crore a year earlier. If not for the finance income, income from sale and leaseback of aircraft and compensation by Pratt & Whitney, India’s largest airline company would have reported a loss. Pratt & Whitney compensated IndiGo in the said quarter for engine snags that led to the grounding of Airbus A320neo planes.

Quite clearly then, passengers should be ready to pay higher fares in next few months.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 08:07 pm

tags #airfare #Airline #flying #Prices #SpiceJet #ticket #Travel

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.