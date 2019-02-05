App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet to start daily flights from Hyderabad to Jeddah from March 25

The operability of flight to Jeddah will help many pilgrims from India to travel to Mecca and Medina for Hajj pilgrimage

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
SpiceJet will start its first non-stop flight between Hyderabad and Jeddah from March 25, making it the first Indian low cost carrier to fly to the commercial capital of Saudi Arabia.

“It is a moment of great pride for us as we introduce Jeddah as our ninth international destination us becoming the first Indian budget airline to fly to Saudi Arabia," said Ajay Singh, Chairman, SpiceJet.

SpiceJet's list of international destinations include Colombo, Dubai, Kabul, Kathmandu, Male, Riyadh, Sharjah, Muscat and Bangkok.

According to the statement released by the airline, SpiceJet will use Boeing 737 Max to operate flights between the two destinations, priced at Rs 13,499 (Hyd-Jeddah) and Rs 10,799 (Jeddah-Hyd).

The daily flights will depart from India at 7.10 am (local time) and reach Jeddah at 11.05 am (local time) the same day. Similarly, it will depart from Jeddah at 12.05 pm (local time) to arrive at Hyderabad at 8.25 pm (local time).

The operability of flight to Jeddah will help many pilgrims from India to travel to Mecca and Medina for Hajj pilgrimage.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 02:13 pm

tags #Companies #Hyderabad #Jeddah #SpiceJet

