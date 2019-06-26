Silver futures fall on weak trend overseas

Silver prices eased by Rs 160 to Rs 37,842 per kg in futures trade on June 26 as speculators cut positions amid a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for July contracts delivery moved down by Rs 160, or 0.42 percent, to Rs 37,842 per kg in a business turnover of 11,503 lots.

Similarly, the September-delivery contract for the white metal fell by Rs 158, or 0.41 percent, to Rs 38,355 per kg in 9,136 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by speculators in line with a weak trend overseas led to the fall in silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.38 percent lower at USD 15.33 an ounce in New York.