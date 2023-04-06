English
    Seshagiri Rao announces retirement from JSW's board after 24 year tenure

    The bourses were informed of steel industry veteran, Seshagiri Rao's retirement via a release on Wednesday evening, Rao has served as a member of the JSW board since 1999.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 06, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
    Rao was appointed to JSW'S board in 1999

    Seshagiri Rao stepped down from JSW's board after a tenure of 24 years

    Industry veteran Seshagiri Rao stepped down from his position as a board member, JSW announced via a release. The former joint Managing Director stepped down from his position after 24 years of service. Rao will continue to serve as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

    Rao was the joint managing director and group chief financial officer of the company and has ceased to be a whole-time director of the company with effect from April 6, 2023, on completion of his term approved by the company's shareholders, the release said.

    "The Company places on record its deep appreciation of the valuable services rendered by Mr. Seshagiri Rao M.V.S during his tenure with the Company," the filing said.

    Rao began his tenure at the JSW Group in 1997 as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Later he was appointed to JSW's board on April 6, 1999.

    The industry veteran had an active role in JSW Group's various mergers and acquisitions, including the merger of JISCO and JVSL, and acquisitions of SISCOL, Ispat, Bhushan Power & Steel, Asian Colour Coated Ispat, Vardhman Industries, among others, according to a report by CNBC TV-18.

    first published: Apr 6, 2023 09:57 am