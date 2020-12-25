MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

RIL To Buy Out IMG Worldwide’s Stake From Sports Management Joint Venture

RIL had formed an equal joint venture with IMG Worldwide in 2010 to develop, market and manage sports and entertainment in India.

Moneycontrol News
December 25, 2020 / 09:39 PM IST
RIL had formed an equal joint venture with IMG Worldwide in 2010 to develop, market and manage sports and entertainment in India. IMG-R is associated with events such as Hero Indian Super League, Maharashtra Open and Lakme Fashion Week.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IMG #IMG-R #Mukesh Ambani #Rebranding IMG #RIL #RIL to buy out IMG
first published: Dec 25, 2020 09:39 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.