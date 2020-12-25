RIL To Buy Out IMG Worldwide’s Stake From Sports Management Joint Venture

Moneycontrol News December 25, 2020 / 09:39 PM IST

RIL had formed an equal joint venture with IMG Worldwide in 2010 to develop, market and manage sports and entertainment in India. IMG-R is associated with events such as Hero Indian Super League, Maharashtra Open and Lakme Fashion Week.