Reliance, Tata Power in race for $2.4-billion solar module incentive

Reliance Industries and Tata Power, as well as international companies like First Solar, are competing for India's $2.4-billion financial incentive scheme to promote domestic solar module manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported panels from China, Bloomberg reported on March 2.

Other interested parties include JSW Energy, Avaada Group and ReNew Energy Global.

Adani Group, one of India's largest solar panel manufacturers, did not participate in the bidding process, as per the report.

The deadline for bids was February 28, after several extensions.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more

(Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)