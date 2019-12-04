App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio unveils tariffs for new all-in-one plans, up to 25% cheaper than competition

The telco said that it will be "upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Jio has unveiled tariffs for its new all-in-one plans to be effective from December 6. The new plans will provide up to 300 percent more benefits as compared to the earlier all-in-one plans.

The telco said it will be "upholding the Jio promise of providing the best quality service at the lowest price globally".

Jio 1

Close

Even after the hike, Jio's recharge plans are comparatively lower than those of its rivals. For instance, when comparing two of the highest-selling recharge plans in the industry, Jio users can save around 15 percent to 25 percent as opposed to subscribers of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

related news

The Rs 129 Jio monthly recharge plan offers 2GB Internet data per month. For Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel users, a similar offer comes at a price of Rs 149 and Rs 148, respectively.

Jio 2

The telcos have been forced to hike tariffs after the Supreme Court judgment on October 24 upheld the government's method of calculating revenue share that it should get from earnings of service providers.

This is the first hike over the past five years in the country's telecom sector which is facing a tariff war with voice calls becoming almost free in 2016 and a steep 95 percent fall in data prices to Rs 11.78 per GB at present from Rs 269 per GB in 2014.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 08:27 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #India #reliance jio #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.