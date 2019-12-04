Reliance Jio unveils tariffs for new all-in-one plans, up to 25% cheaper than competition

Reliance Jio has unveiled tariffs for its new all-in-one plans to be effective from December 6. The new plans will provide up to 300 percent more benefits as compared to the earlier all-in-one plans.

The telco said it will be "upholding the Jio promise of providing the best quality service at the lowest price globally".

Even after the hike, Jio's recharge plans are comparatively lower than those of its rivals. For instance, when comparing two of the highest-selling recharge plans in the industry, Jio users can save around 15 percent to 25 percent as opposed to subscribers of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

The Rs 129 Jio monthly recharge plan offers 2GB Internet data per month. For Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel users, a similar offer comes at a price of Rs 149 and Rs 148, respectively.

The telcos have been forced to hike tariffs after the Supreme Court judgment on October 24 upheld the government's method of calculating revenue share that it should get from earnings of service providers.

This is the first hike over the past five years in the country's telecom sector which is facing a tariff war with voice calls becoming almost free in 2016 and a steep 95 percent fall in data prices to Rs 11.78 per GB at present from Rs 269 per GB in 2014.