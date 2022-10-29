English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Reliance Industries subsidiary bumps up stake in US-based SkyTran

    The stake acquired for $15 million (Rs 123.4 crore) takes Reliance Strategic Business Ventures' total shareholding to 62.83 percent on a fully diluted basis

    Moneycontrol News
    October 29, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
    Reliance Industries

    Reliance Industries

    Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), said on October 28 it has acquired additional stake in skyTran Inc, the company announced on .

    The stake acquired for $15 million (Rs 123.4 crore) takes Reliance Strategic Business Ventures' total shareholding to 62.83 percent on a fully diluted basis.

    skyTran, incorporated under the laws of Delaware, US, in 2011 "developed breakthrough passive magnetic levitation and propulsion technology for implementing personal transport systems aimed at solving the problem of traffic congestion globally".

    In February 2021, the Reliance unit had increased its stake in skyTran to 54.46 percent from 26.3 percent with an investment of $26.76 million.

    Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd that publishes Moneycontrol.com
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 10:34 am
