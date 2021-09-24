MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Apna Sahakari Bank

RBI issued a notice to the bank advising it to show cause why penalty should not be imposed for contravention of aforesaid directions.

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 06:13 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

The Reserve Bank of India on September 24 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 79 lakh on Mumbai-based Apna Sahakari Bank Ltd. over non-complaince with RBI's directions on ‘Income Recognition, Asset Classification, Provisioning and other related matters (IRAC norms)’, ‘Interest Rate on Deposits’ and ‘Maintenance of Deposit Accounts’, the central bank said in a release.

The central bank had conducted a statutory inspection with reference to the bank's financial position as on March 31, 2019. The inspection report revealed the bank had not complied with the directions issued by RBI on NPA classification, payment of interest on deposits lying in current accounts of deceased individual depositors or sole proprietorship concerns while settling the claims and levying of penal charges in savings bank accounts for non-maintenance of minimum balances, the central bank said in a release.

RBI issued a notice to the bank advising it to show cause why penalty should not be imposed for contravention of aforesaid directions.

Upon considering the bank's reply to the notice, RBI came to the conclusion that the charges over non-compliance with RBI's direction were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the central bank said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apna Sahakari Bank #RBI
first published: Sep 24, 2021 06:13 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.