MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

RBI imposes monetary penalty of Rs 2 crore on RBL Bank

The monetary penalty on RBL Bank was imposed over non-compliance with RBI's directions.

Moneycontrol News
September 27, 2021 / 07:10 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 27 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 crore on RBL Bank for contravention of former's directions on Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rate on Deposits) Directions, 2016 and non-compliance with provisions of clause (b) of sub-section (2) of section 10A  of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, RBI said in a release.

The central bank had conducted a statutory inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) of the bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019 (ISE 2019), the central bank said.

The examination of the risk assessment report and inspection report pertaining to ISE 2019 revealed contravention of the regulatory directions and non-compliance with provisions of the Act, to the extent of (i) opening of five savings deposit accounts in the name of a co-operative bank and (ii) failure to comply with the provisions of section 10A(2)(b) of the Act relating to composition of Board of Directors, it added.

The RBI issued a notice to the bank advising it to show why penalty should not be imposed. Upon considering the bank's reply, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charges were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank, RBI said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #RBL Bank
first published: Sep 27, 2021 07:10 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.