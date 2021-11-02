RBI Governor meets MDs & CEOs of PSU banks and certain private banks

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das met MDs & CEOs of public sector banks and certain private sector banks over a video conference on November 2, RBI said in a release.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Governors M K Jain, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar.

The governor acknowledged the improvement in financial and operational resilience of the banking sector.

Das emphasised the need for banks to continue supporting the revival of economic activity. He advised banks to remain alert to any sign of vulnerabilities, and take timely remedial measures to mitigate risks and maintain stability.

Among other matters, the following issues were also discussed between the RBI and banks --credit flows, especially to micro and small enterprises; watching out for stressed assets and keeping mitigating measures ready; pricing of risk; collection efficiencies; engagement of banks with fintech companies; and implementation of certain regulatory measures to ensure consumer protection.