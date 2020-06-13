App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI approves re-appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as ED, says HDFC Bank

Bharucha is among the names speculated to succeed outgoing CEO Aditya Puri, whose term is to end in October this year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

HDFC Bank on Saturday said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Executive Director of the bank for a period of three years with effect from June 13, 2020.

Bharucha's re-appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting of the bank, the bank said.

Bharucha is among the names speculated to succeed outgoing CEO Aditya Puri, whose term is to end in October this year.

Close

In April, the RBI had put on hold the appointment of two key members on the board of HDFC Bank until a new CEO takes charge. The central bank had put on hold the appointments of Shashidhar Jagdishan as an additional director and Bhavesh Zaveri as a whole-time director.

related news

Bharucha has been associated with the bank since 1995. As HDFC Bank ED, Bharucha is responsible for a range of businesses including wholesale banking covering areas of Corporate Banking, Emerging Corporate Group, Business Banking among others.

In his previous position as Group Head - Credit and market risk, Bharucha was responsible for the risk management activities in the Bank including credit risk, market risk, debt management.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #HDFC Bank #India #Kaizad Bharucha #RBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Hydroxychloroquine should be avoided in severe cases: Health Ministry revises protocol

Hydroxychloroquine should be avoided in severe cases: Health Ministry revises protocol

Coronavirus outbreak | US researchers identify small molecules that can block COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak | US researchers identify small molecules that can block COVID-19

Smriti Irani thanks people of Delhi for supporting Modi govt in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Smriti Irani thanks people of Delhi for supporting Modi govt in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.