App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quick Take | With buyback no longer an option, how will L&T rectify capital allocation?

L&T had 81 subsidiaries in 2008 that swelled up to 123 by the end of FY17. This has been a major investor apprehension particularly in the light of a majority of them making losses

Jitendra Kumar Gupta @jitendra1929
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen and Toubro (L&T), which for the first time took a drastic step to rectify its capital allocation, is now back in the quagmire after the SEBI denied its Rs 9,000 crore buyback. While L&T’s standalone debt-to-equity qualifies it for a buyback, the consolidated balance sheet including financial subsidiaries—typically with high leverage— have become a hurdle.

L&T had 81 subsidiaries in 2008 that swelled up to 123 by the end of FY17. This has been a major investor apprehension particularly in the light of a majority of them making losses thus dis-incentivising the capital deployed in these businesses and dragging overall return ratios.

L&T’s return on equity over the last five years stood at an average of 11.9 percent. Even after paying down some of its debt (standalone debt-to-equity at mere 0.21 times FY18) in the past, L&T continues to sit on large cash, which is not productively used other than generating treasury income. On a standalone basis, it has cash and cash equivalent of about Rs 8,500 crore.

Under the circumstances, a buyback would have been both value-accretive and tax effective to return money to its shareholders. Our calculations suggest the buyback would have reduced its equity by 16.26 percent and resulted in over 155 basis points improvement in RoE.

related news

That apart, buying back shares at a time when they offer an earnings yield of close to 5-6 percent based on FY20 estimated earnings, would have been a great deal for existing shareholders. The ball is now in L&T’s court.

Paying dividend would attract large tax outflow; however, keeping large idle cash would raise investor apprehensions. With buyback no longer an option, it will be worth watching how L&T plans to create value for its shareholders.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #(L&T #Business #Buyback #Companies

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.