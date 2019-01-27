App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Onida sees tepid close to year with just 8% revenue growth

The company had clocked a turnover of Rs 736.37 crore in the year to March 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Onida
Onida
Whatsapp

Homegrown consumer durables brand Onida expects tepid revenue growth this year given the sluggish consumer sentiment and see sales notching up around 8 percent at around Rs 800 crore by March, a senior company official has said.

The company had clocked a turnover of Rs 736.37 crore in the year to March 2018.

"We are expecting 8 percent growth in FY19, which would take our revenue to Rs 795 crore. The market conditions and economy at large are not conducive for consumer spending and everyone is equally hit by this," Mirc Electronics (Onida) managing director Vijay Mansukhani told PTI.

Televisions and air conditioners continue to dominate the company's business, while washing machines has emerged as fast growing segment.

related news

The revenue breakup of its product mix of televisions, air conditioners and washing machines is 45, 37 and 16 percent respectively, and microwave ovens as a segment chips in with the remaining 2 per cent.

Onida has a 5 percent market share in televisions, 2 percent in air conditioners and 3 percent in washing machines.

The current size of the television industry is pegged at around Rs 8,100 crore, air conditioners at about Rs 13,7500 crore and washing machines approximately at Rs 8,500 crore.

Metros still dominate, with 60 percent of its sales, however, Mansukhani said the scenario in non-metros is improving and will definitely catch up.

Currently 10 percent of its sales come from online and it has different product offerings for offline and online to avoid conflict with dealers.

The company has 3,500 active dealers spread across the country, though its presence is more in the southern states followed by the west and the north.
First Published on Jan 27, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.