Not sure if you are running out of groceries? This fridge will tell you

What if you could check what is in your refrigerator when you are at the grocery store? Or if you could switch on your washing machine sitting in office?

Consumer electronics major Samsung has launched a range of smart appliances, including refrigerators and washing machines, under the 'Family Hub' brand. The company is using Internet of Things (IoT) to make the appliances smarter.

IoT is a system of interrelated machines, each of which have a unique identify and have the ability to transfer using a network, without the need of a human intervention.

Saurav Katyal, Director, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India told Moneycontrol, "In the refrigerator category, we have launched the Family Hub IoT enabled refrigerator, taking connected living to a new and more personalized level."

He said that apart from using Bixby (Samsung's virtual assistant), the new refrigerator also seamlessly integrates SmartThings (a hub that connects compatible devices), which will bring in better connectivity and user engagement to the kitchen.

How does the system work?

Using technology like IoT, the device stores all the information that is fed into it. Users can digitally label their food with expiration dates. So, whenever a product is nearing its expiry date, alerts will be displayed on the refrigerator screen. Even specifications like gluten-free diet or sugar-free diet can be entered into the system.

Based on the information fed into the system, the IoT technology prompts messages on the refrigerator screen. For instance, it could recommend recipes for the family based on individual food preferences, dietary restrictions and food expiry dates.

The refrigerator also has an built-in view-inside camera, which allow users to digitally label their food with expiration dates, or allow the user to use a mobile device to see the fridge, from anywhere.

Similarly, the washing machine can be connected to the mobile phone as well. Once paired, your phone can be used to run the washing machine from anywhere.

A sneak-peek into refrigerators from anywhere

The IoT technology offers a view-inside camera and also helps syncing up food storage with meal preparation, keeping family members better connected and organized, apart from providing entertainment.

Katyal said that the Family Hub works on the SmartThings ecosystem, allowing users to control and monitor their connected appliances across the home, including the washing machine, smart television and the smartphone from the family hub screen.

The cost of the refrigerator is Rs 2.8 lakh. Currently, the mid-market refrigerator category (Rs 12,000-18,000) is the highest-selling category in India. Industry sources said that India is still a price-sensitive market.

The high-end segment is a recent addition to the domestic market, and may take some more time to make its mark.

In-home entertainment

The Family Hub has built-in-screen whiteboard, memo and photo album functions, which transform the touchscreen display into a digital bulletin board, wherein family members can share photos, update calendars, hand-write notes to anyone, and even send posts.

With Bixby, the Family Hub can also recognize individual family members' voices and provide personalized information based on their individual preferences.

Users can access songs through the web browser and live radio app, and mirror their Samsung Smart TV on the built-in-display of the refrigerator. They can also stream content from their smartphones on the display.

"We launched the family hub in July. We have demand surging from all across the country, including tier-II and III markets," he added.

IoT in other products

Katyal said that Samsung's aim is to make all devices IoT-enabled by 2020. "In India, we strongly feel that there is a lot of potential for IoT products and we have already started to bring these products and our Voice assistant Bixby, IoT enabled Washing Machine and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) systems are available here," he said.

Apart from the television and the refrigerator, Samsung also has an IoT-enabled washing machine named Flex-Wash that allows users to operate and monitor it from anywhere using their smart phones. It will cost Rs 1.45 lakh.