App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

No proposal with IRDAI for 10% stake sale in Max Life to Axis Bank: Max Financial Services

The clarification came in response to media reports that Axis Bank may have to shell out more money to increase its stake in Max Life.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Max Financial Services on July 9 said it has not approached insurance regulator Irdai with any proposal to sell 10 percent stake in its insurance subsidiary Max Life to Axis Bank.

"We also wish to reiterate that the long standing bancassurance relationship between Max Life and Axis Bank continues to be strong and highly productive," Max Financial Services (MFS) said in a regulatory filing.

MFS said it has not approached Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) with any proposal for Axis Bank purchasing 10 percent stake in Max Life.

Close

The clarification came in response to media reports that Axis Bank may have to shell out more money to increase its stake in Max Life.

Max Life Insurance is a joint venture between MFS and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance of Japan.

MFS owns 71.79 percent stake in Max Life, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance holds 25.22 percent and Axis Bank 2.99 percent.

In 2011, Axis Bank acquired 4 percent stake in Max Life for an undisclosed value.

During 2018-19, Max Life recorded gross written premium of Rs 14,575 crore.

As on March 31, 2019, the company had Rs 62,798 crore of asset under management and a share capital including reserves and surplus of Rs 2,767 crore.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 03:38 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Companies #India #Irdai #Max Financial Services #Max Life

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.