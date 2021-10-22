technology Moneycontrol Masterclass Ep17 | Gaming or gambling? Future of the gaming business in India India's overall mobile gaming market is set to triple in size by 2025. The industry has attracted nearly $1 billion in investment in six months and is expected to generate about 60,000-80,000 new jobs by 2025. But the booming gaming and esports sector has been in the cross-hairs of state governments, who have been clamping down on them. Can there be a middle ground between a thriving industry and user protection? Can Governments be more specific in curbing games that encourage betting instead of a blanket ban on all money-based games? Tune in and ask your questions to an ace panel consisting of Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal, AIGF CEO Roland Landers, Penta Esports founder Anurag Khurana and lawyer Gowree Gokhale of Nishith Desai Associates.