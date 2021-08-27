MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox

business

Moneycontrol Masterclass Ep14 | Hiring boom: The hottest skills in demand

India's top 10 IT companies added a record 1.21 lakh employees for the six months ended June 2021, the highest in the last 5 years. The momentum is here to stay, as top companies have projected double-digit growth in revenues. It's also been a record-breaking year for Indian startups. On the 14th episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass, we explore the noticeable hiring trends. Which skills are in demand? Which roles pay the most? How can you make the most of the tech hiring boom? Catch an expert panel comprising Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-founder, TeamLease; Krishna Kumar, CEO, Simplilearn; Prateek Shukla, CEO, Masai School & Sriram Rajagopal, Co-founder, Diamondpick

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.