MG Motor ties up with PeopleStrong to increase hiring of women employees

G Motor India on April 9 said it has joined hands with HR solutions company PeopleStrong to increase hiring of female professionals across its sales and service outlets. As part of the tie-up, MG Motor India will hire a significant number of women professionals in customer-facing roles such as front-end/back-end showroom operations, service, call centre, sales, and management, the company said in a statement.

PeopleStrong will extend its premium digital recruitment services to MG Motor India, helping the brand recruit around 3,500 dealership staff in two phases, the statement said.

The first phase of hiring will span the next six months and will focus on recruiting a total of around 2,000 dealership staff across the automaker's network of 110 sales and service outlets across the country.

"As part of our commitment towards a diverse workforce, MG Motor India plans to extend its focus on women participation to customer-facing areas such as showrooms, as well," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

Most of the front-line job responsibilities will be given to women in company's sales and service outlets, he added.

"Through its standardised processes and AI-enabled digital matchmaking, PeopleStrong will provide tailored skillsets required to establish MG's strong foothold within the Indian market," PeopleStrong Founding Member and Chief of Recruitment Business Devashish Sharma said.