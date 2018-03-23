MEP Infra preferred bidder for 3 NHAI projects

MEP Infrastructure Developers has emerged as the lowest bidder for 3 National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Jayant Mahaiskar, Chairman and MD of MEP Infrastructure spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

MEP in joint venture (JV) has emerged as a preferred bidder for three hybrid annuity projects in the state of Maharashtra totaling to Rs 2,921 crore to be executed over a period of two years from the appointed date, he said.

Total three projects would have to be completed over a period of two years post which the annuity will be done over a period of 15 years, he added.

We expect to add a couple of more bids in the next 8-10 days, said Mhaiskar.