McDonald’s launches K-Pop band BTS-inspired meal in India

Source: AP

McDonald’s on Tuesday debuted highly anticipated BTS Meal in India in the North and East regions of the country. The menu, launched in collaboration with K-Pop band BTS known for songs such as Dynamite, MIC Drop, will be introduced in the South and West regions on June 4.

“The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We are excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world,” said BIGHIT MUSIC, the label of BTS.

Inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea, BTS Meal includes a (10-piece) Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces.

The meal, however, will be available on McDonald’s menu for a limited period — from June 1-June 30 in North and East India and from June 4-July 4 in South and West India. The customers can order the BTS Meal through McDonald’s app, in-store, at the drive-through, or via McDelivery (wherever allowed by the local authorities).

“No matter who you are, everyone has a go-to order at McDonald’s, even international superstars like BTS.” said Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer, McDonald’s India – North and East. “This band is truly a global phenomenon with a fanbase that knows no borders, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the BTS Meal to our customers in India.”

Connaught Plaza Restaurants operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India, while Westlife Development in South and West.

McDonald’s is also introducing a new commercial featuring the band’s new single — Butter — on the heels of BTS Meal launch and has also launched exclusive BTS X McDonald’s merchandise on the WeVerse Shop App.

“This head-to-toe collection is inspired by some of the menu items from the BTS Meal, with dynamite threads like hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks and sandals,” Westlife Development informed in a press release.