MC ExpertEye | Can privacy, data safety concerns push consumers to switch platforms?

Signal. (PC-AFP)

Note to Readers: MC ExpertEye is a weekly series of articles that will dive deeply into an important topic by seeking answers from experts.

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has been in the news for all the wrong reasons after an updated privacy policy—now on hold­—caused safety concerns and triggered a shift to rivals Signal and Telegram.

The changes required WhatsApp users to share their data with parent company Facebook and Instagram, sparking privacy concerns. Signal and Telegram, with their promise of data protection and privacy, topped weekly downloads, forcing WhatsApp to put out front-page advertisements to allay fears of consumers in its biggest market.

But was the backlash an outcome of real concerns or that of messages doing the round of the “WhatsApp University”? We asked some entrepreneurs if privacy and data safety can push Indian consumers to switch platforms? Here's what they said:

Anubhav Goyal, Investment Associate, Chiratae Ventures

One pop-up notification from WhatsApp has probably caused more chatter around privacy than the draft data protection bill that was released for public consultation earlier this year. What these developments have, however, opened up is the question around the actual value of privacy for an Indian internet consumer.

The diverse demographics and varying maturity levels as internet users mean there is no single answer to this question. Previous attempts at “privacy as a differentiator” in search engines and browsers among others did not catch much of the Indian eye as consumers stuck to lite (low-internet consuming) apps or stock apps shipped with their phones. Privacy in areas like messaging, however, appears to be more intuitive than tracking search histories and cookies and more real with the recent chat leak stories. The scope of privacy concerns to get users to change apps depends on their inherent understanding of privacy violations and the “for and against” marketing that reaches their social circles.

What makes it challenging for privacy-first players is that it should not come at the price or cost of any product features. Indian users like feature-rich apps even if they are comfortable learning only one feature at a time.

One recent proof is Brian Acton's interview where he mentioned that chat wallpapers were one of the most requested features from India for Signal. Increasing information dissipation on privacy through social circles might be making its way as one of the comparison factors but it has a long way ahead in terms of becoming the make-or-break factor above the app features and product pricing in the decision-making of an average Indian consumer.

Dipti Lavya Swain, Partner, HSA Legal

Users now know that data has indeed become the new oil and that business houses use the personal data of consumers in varied manners. Increasing awareness on the subject has led to individuals declining to download even needful apps, for they are unsure of whether or not their privacy will be protected.

There is a lot of sensitivity around the usage of personal data and thanks to instances where large amounts of personal data have been compromised, users find themselves in a vulnerable position. We have already seen a lot of migration from WhatsApp to other apps like Signal, Telegram, etc despite their usages perhaps being different, and in future, it is very likely that the first question that will play in minds of users before downloading an app is: whether my personal data and privacy will be protected?

Pankit Desai, Co-founder and CEO, Sequretek.

Whilst the privacy concerns were being voiced in the past as well, the conversations were limited to a much smaller circle of individuals who were in the know. The series of events that have taken place in the recent past starting with fake news proliferation, reported cases of data privacy abuses and sustained campaigns by nations to look at data privacy regulations have made more and more people aware of the rights they were signing away whilst using these platforms.

The recent notification by WhatsApp of a potential change in their policy came out in this period, as it is, Facebook has very limited trust and this move by them, to force users to share their WhatsApp metadata turned out to be the proverbial “last straw on camel’s back”. It is ironic though, that it was their very platform that was used in getting the news to go viral and making people aware of what they have been giving up as rights whilst using their platforms.

Competing platforms, which hitherto were mostly obscure, have suddenly seen significant downloads and people wanting to move, forcing Whatsapp/Facebook to relook at their stance. This is a very good sign where user pressure can change the behaviour of these titans, I guess for the first time. I am not sure of the viability of these new platforms since they are not yet mainstream but you never know.

Kumar Ritesh, Founder CEO, CYFIRMA

Consumers are a discerning lot; they care about how sensitive and important data such as healthcare records and financial info is captured, stored, and used. There has been much discussion on how major tech companies have collected data and monetised that across a myriad of products. This is certainly raising concern for the man-on-the-street. The latest saga being the announcement that WhatsApp’s data can be seamlessly shared with Facebook and this has resulted in many consumers considering the move to other chat and messaging platforms.