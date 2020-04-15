App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin's Mandideep Unit II facility receives EIR from USFDA

In a filing to BSE, the company said Lupin has received the EIR after closure of the USFDA inspection of its Mandideep Unit II facility, classifying the inspection as "Voluntary Action Indicated."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Pharma major Lupin on Wednesday said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Mandideep Unit II facility in Madhya Pradesh. The inspection at the facility was carried out by the US Food and Drug Administration between November 26, 2018, and December 4, 2018.

"We are pleased to have received the EIR for our Mandideep Unit II facility, our important cardiovascular active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing facility," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

Close

The company develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and Middle-East regions.

The shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 851.70 a piece on BSE in morning trade, up 3.12 per cent from the previous close.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 12:00 pm

tags #BSE #Companies #EIR #Lupin #Pharmaceuticals #USFDA

