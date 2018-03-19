you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 19, 2018 02:53 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Looking at listing our power assets, says Gayatri Projects

Gayatri Projects in focus as the company reduces gross debt by Rs 40 crore in 11 months of FY18. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, TV Sandeep Reddy, MD of the company spoke at length about the debt paring plans and gave his outlook for the future.

Reddy said that the gross standalone debt is around Rs 2,000 crore.

He further said that we expect reduction of debt by Rs 60-70 crore by end of March.

Talking about business, he said our gross sales next year is expected to be more than Rs 4,500 crore.

We are looking at listing our power assets, he added.

On stake front, he said the lowest level the promoter would like to hold, is around 40 percent.

